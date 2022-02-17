Dr. Michiaki Takahashi: Google Doodle marks 94th Birthday of chickenpox vaccine inventor

Google doodle on February 17 to celebrate Japanese virologist Dr. Michiaki Takahashi, who developed the first vaccine against chickenpox. Takahashi's vaccine has since been administered to millions of children around the world as an effective measure to prevent severe cases of contagious viral disease and its transmission.

The Google Doodle is illustrated by Tokyo-based Japanese artist guest artist Tatsuro Kiuchi. He portrays the picture using a microscope for his study and puts a band-aid on a child's arm.

Dr. Michiaki Takahashi was born on this day in 1928 in Osaka, Japan. He earned his medical degree from Osaka University and joined the Research Institute for Microbial Disease, Osaka University in 1959. After studying measles and polioviruses, Dr. Takahashi accepted a research fellowship in 1963 at Baylor College in the United States. It was during this time that his son developed a serious bout of chickenpox, leading him to turn his expertise toward combating the highly transmissible illness.

Dr. Michiaki Takahashi returned to Japan in 1965 and began culturing live but weakened chickenpox viruses in animal and human tissue. After just five short years of development, it was ready for clinical trials. In 1974, Dr. Takahashi had developed the first vaccine targeting the varicella virus that causes chickenpox. It was subsequently subjected to rigorous research with immunosuppressed patients and was proven to be extremely effective. In 1986, the Research Foundation for Microbial Diseases, Osaka University began the rollout in Japan as the only varicella vaccine approved by the World Health Organization (WHO).

More than 80 countries used Dr. Michiaki Takahashi's lifesaving vaccine. It has been administered to millions of children around the world. In 1994, he was appointed the director of Osaka University's Microbial Disease Study Group—a position he held until his retirement. Thanks to his innovations, millions of cases of chickenpox are prevented each year.

Takahashi died in Osaka in 2013.

Source: Google Doodles

