S.Korea approves Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5-11

South Korea has approved Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for use with children aged 5-11, the country's food and drug ministry said on Wednesday.

Children should get one-third of the regular dose, twice with a three week interval, the ministry said in a statement. Children with significantly declined immunity can get a booster four weeks later.

