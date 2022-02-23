S.Korea approves Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 5-11
Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 23-02-2022 07:15 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 07:15 IST
- Country:
- South Korea
South Korea has approved Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for use with children aged 5-11, the country's food and drug ministry said on Wednesday.
Children should get one-third of the regular dose, twice with a three week interval, the ministry said in a statement. Children with significantly declined immunity can get a booster four weeks later.
