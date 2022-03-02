Left Menu

Key Hong Kong businessman urges clear govt messages amid COVID lockdown fears

The international reputation of Hong Kong as a financial hub has been "very damaged", prominent businessman and government adviser Allan Zeman said on Wednesday, as authorities' confusing messages over their coronavirus strategy spread alarm. The unusually critical comments by a pro-Beijing businessman come amid fears of a citywide lockdown and uncertainty regarding plans to test 7.4 million residents for the virus, which sparked an exodus of people last month.

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 02-03-2022 14:20 IST | Created: 02-03-2022 14:03 IST
Key Hong Kong businessman urges clear govt messages amid COVID lockdown fears
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

The international reputation of Hong Kong as a financial hub has been "very damaged", a prominent businessman and government adviser Allan Zeman said on Wednesday, as authorities' confusing messages over their coronavirus strategy spread the alarm.

The unusually critical comments by a pro-Beijing businessman come amid fears of a citywide lockdown and uncertainty regarding plans to test 7.4 million residents for the virus, which sparked an exodus of people last month. "Many people have lost faith" with the city's draconian COVID-19 policies which have created "hardship for many many people", the Canadian-born property developer and a longtime resident told Reuters.

"Right now, there is a lot of uncertainty. The government needs to speak with one voice," Zeman said. "Citizens are very confused, different government officials have come out with different messages and so there is panic." On Wednesday, the government said it was still planning and "refining" a compulsory mass testing scheme, details of which will be announced after they are confirmed.

Leader Carrie Lam had previously said a citywide lockdown and compulsory testing was not being considered. But on Monday, Health Secretary Sophia Chan said a lockdown had not been ruled out in remarks that fuelled rumors and triggered a rush for groceries, medicines and banking services.

Many in the former British colony fear being forced to isolate and separated from family members who test positive, which prompted the exodus, led by expatriates, in February. Zeman, who advises Lam on measures for innovation and strategic development, said he was worried that Chinese-ruled Hong Kong's role as an international city with its "one country, two systems" formula could disappear.

"China doesn't need another Chinese city of 7 million people because they have 1.4 billion people. They need Hong Kong as 'one country two systems'. International people, that is what makes Hong Kong." A letter from Zeman to Lam seeking greater clarity for people and businesses circulated on social media this week. Zeman verified the letter to Reuters but said it was private.

Lam said she "totally understood" Zeman's concern, according to broadcaster TVB, adding that the government would do its best to deliver accurate information and allay worries. Zeman, who is chairman of Lan Kwai Fong Group, a property owner and developer in Hong Kong's popular nightlife area, said the city could draw people back on returning to a semblance of normal, thanks to its key role and connection to China.

"I am still very confident in Hong Kong, but we have to really do a lot of public relations work to attract back a lot of people."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese auto parts maker reports unauthorised access to server

Japanese auto parts maker reports unauthorised access to server

Japan
2
Science News Roundup: Ukraine gets Starlink internet terminals; Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex' and more

Science News Roundup: Ukraine gets Starlink internet terminals; Scientists p...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; Breakthrough gene-editing technology belongs to Harvard, MIT -U.S. tribunal and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global
4
Nerve damage may explain some cases of long COVID -U.S. study

Nerve damage may explain some cases of long COVID -U.S. study

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022