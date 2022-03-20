Left Menu

Italy reports 60,415 coronavirus cases on Sunday, 93 deaths

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 20-03-2022 21:24 IST | Created: 20-03-2022 21:23 IST
Image Credit: ANI
  • Italy

Italy reported 60,415 COVID-19-related cases on Sunday, down from 74,024 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths rose to 93 from 85.

Italy has registered 157,785 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth highest in the world.

