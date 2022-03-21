Left Menu

China reports 2,027 new COVID cases for March 20 vs 1,737 a day earlier

Mainland China reported 2,027 confirmed coronavirus cases for March 20, the country's national health authority said on Monday, compared with 1,737 a day earlier. There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll unchanged at 4,638. As of March 20, mainland China had confirmed 132,226 cases.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 21-03-2022 06:44 IST | Created: 21-03-2022 06:44 IST
China reports 2,027 new COVID cases for March 20 vs 1,737 a day earlier
  • Country:
  • China

Mainland China reported 2,027 confirmed coronavirus cases for March 20, the country's national health authority said on Monday, compared with 1,737 a day earlier. Of the new cases, 1,947 were locally transmitted, the National Health Commission said, compared with 1,656 a day earlier.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, stood at 2,492 compared with 2,316 a day earlier. There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll unchanged at 4,638.

As of March 20, mainland China had confirmed 132,226 cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station; Fish waste become octopus food as farms expand amid captivity concerns and more

Science News Roundup: New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard Internation...

 Global
2
Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

Russian forces bomb art school in Mariupol housing 400 refugees-city council

 Ukraine
3
Science News Roundup: Blue Origin delays next space launch, 'SNL' star Davidson will not join flight; New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: Blue Origin delays next space launch, 'SNL' star David...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freezes joint project; New Russian cosmonaut team welcomed aboard International Space Station

Science News Roundup: Russia to work on solo Mars mission after Europe freez...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022