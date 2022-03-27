Left Menu

Covid-19 in TN: 34 fresh cases, nil deaths

There were 394 active infections, a bulletin said.Chennai accounted for most of the new infections with 19 while 11 districts saw cases below 10.The State capital of Chennai has hitherto seen 7,51,013 infected people.A total of 29,454 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 27-03-2022 21:37 IST | Created: 27-03-2022 21:24 IST
Covid-19 in TN: 34 fresh cases, nil deaths
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu on Sunday reported 34 new Covid-19 infections and pushed the caseload to 34,52,681 so far. There were no deaths and the tally remained at 38,025, said the Health Department. Recoveries eclipsed new infections with 58 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours thereby taking the number cured to 34,14,262 till date. There were 394 active infections, a bulletin said.

Chennai accounted for most of the new infections with 19 while 11 districts saw cases below 10.

The State capital of Chennai has hitherto seen 7,51,013 infected people.

A total of 29,454 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. Cumulatively, the number examined until today was 6,54,83,861.

Eight districts -- Ariyalur, Dharmapuri, Kallakurichi, Karur, Mayiladuthurai, Perambalur, Tenkasi, and Tiruvarur -- reported zero active infections, according to the bulletin.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

 Ukraine
2
NASA orders 12 additional space station resupply missions from SpaceX, Northrop

NASA orders 12 additional space station resupply missions from SpaceX, North...

 United States
3
Scientists explore a better way to separate gases

Scientists explore a better way to separate gases

 United States
4
Appointment scheduling in Google Calendar now available to select Workspace editions

Appointment scheduling in Google Calendar now available to select Workspace ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022