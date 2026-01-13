Left Menu

CBI calls TVK chief Vijay for second round of questioning on January 19 in Karur stampede case: Officials.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2026 18:50 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 18:50 IST
CBI calls TVK chief Vijay for second round of questioning on January 19 in Karur stampede case: Officials.
  • Country:
  • India

CBI calls TVK chief Vijay for second round of questioning on January 19 in Karur stampede case: Officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
G-RAM-G Mission Rooted in Evidence, Transparency and Rural Realities: Dr Jitendra Singh

G-RAM-G Mission Rooted in Evidence, Transparency and Rural Realities: Dr Jit...

 India
2
Internet Blackout Amid Electoral Tensions in Uganda

Internet Blackout Amid Electoral Tensions in Uganda

 Global
3
Economic Growth: The True Catalyst for Financial Inclusion

Economic Growth: The True Catalyst for Financial Inclusion

 India
4
Sanjay Nishad Blames Internal Betrayal for Son's Electoral Defeat

Sanjay Nishad Blames Internal Betrayal for Son's Electoral Defeat

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026