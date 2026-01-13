Vijay's CBI Interrogation Highlights Karur Stampede Inquiry

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief, Vijay, returned to Chennai on Tuesday after a rigorous 7-hour session at the CBI headquarters in Delhi. The session was part of the ongoing investigation into the devastating Karur stampede, which resulted in 41 fatalities last September.

The questioning focused on the event's planning and execution, with investigators examining the significant delay between the scheduled start and Vijay's arrival, which potentially led to the overcrowding of 30,000 attendees. The CBI is evaluating the role of party organizers and local authorities in the tragedy.

Meanwhile, documents related to event permissions and organizational responsibilities are under scrutiny. The CBI is also looking into whether adequate safety measures and risk assessments were conducted. Vijay's return to Chennai is temporary, and further questioning by the CBI is anticipated.

