Kerala reports 361 fresh COVID-19 cases
Kerala reported 361 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 56 related deaths on Wednesday, taking the total number of those infected by the virus to 65,34,757 and the toll to 68,228.
Of the 32 deaths, three occurred in the last few days but were not recorded due to late receipt of documents and 29 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court, the Health Department said.
Currently, there are 2,467 active COVID-19 cases in Kerala, it said and added that the state has tested 18,040 samples in the last 24 hours.
Meanwhile, 369 people recuperated from the disease on Wednesday.
Among the districts, Ernakulam reported the highest number of cases with 117, followed by Thiruvananthapuram 56 and Kozhikode 33.
