'Homeopathy effective in management of long COVID' shows patient data at Dr. Kalyan Banerjee's Clinic

NEW DELHI, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Homeopathic treatment has proven effective in the management of several health disorders seen in patients for many months after recovering from Covid-19 infection ('Long Covid'), an analysis of patient data from the last two years at Dr. Kalyan Banerjee's Clinic in Delhi has shown.

''We are currently treating hundreds of patients suffering from health conditions triggered by Covid such as stroke, serious lung damage, cardiac damage, rhythm disorders, kidney disease, post-traumatic stress, anxiety, mood disorders and Guillain-barre Syndrome. Anecdotal evidence of hundreds of patients seems to indicate that Homeopathy appears to benefit in managing these disorders,'' said Dr. Kalyan Banerjee, Padma Shri recipient and the founder of Dr. Kalyan Banerjee's Clinic, one of Delhi-NCR's most renowned homeopathy clinic. ''Patients suffering from long COVID symptoms should definitely consider homeopathic treatment either as exclusive or as an add-on to allopathic medicine for optimum outcomes.'' He said that homeopathy was also found to be effective in the prevention of Covid-19 as well as the management of patients who caught the virus. Dr. Kalyan Banerjee's Clinic developed a homeopathy prophylaxis protocol for prevention of Covid-19 as soon as the pandemic began. It dispensed 2 lakh courses of this protocol in India alone, helping protect people from the dreaded infection. It is today counted among the world's most popular homeopathic prophylaxis protocols and the only one to have been validated in an evidence-based manner.

Dr. Kalyan Banerjee said, ''The prophylaxis protocol was developed by us in early days of the pandemic. A huge dataset of 15,000 of our patients from 18 countries was analysed and a protective effect of the protocol was found against Covid-19. Seeing its effectiveness, the protocol was requested by thousands of patients and doctors in several hospitals around the world.'' Doctors at Dr. Kalyan Banerjee's Clinic were involved in the management of severe COVID-19 cases, seeing more than 100 Covid patients a day in the peak of the pandemic, including those suffering from multiple organ dysfunction syndrome. More than 50 Covid patients admitted in ICU were managed with homeopathic medicines as an add-on during the Delta wave. ''Over 30% of these intensive care patients recovered,'' said Dr. Kalyan Banerjee.

Findings from the ongoing retrospective observational studies conducted by Dr Banerjee's Clinic have also shown the positive impact of homeopathy interventions on a significant percentage of patients of chronic kidney disease / kidney failure and hypothyroidism. For the purposes of these studies, a catchment period was defined and data of patients with these conditions coming to Dr Kalyan Banerjee's clinic during that period was extracted.

Dr. Kushal Banerjee, a second-generation homeopath at Dr. Kalyan Banerjee's Clinic said, ''The hypothyroidism study analysed the records of 3,500 patients at our Clinic. It was found that by the time of third visit to the clinic, more that 50% of patients of hypothyroidism demonstrated an improvement in their serum thyroid stimulating hormone readings. The chronic kidney disease study analysed the records of 520 patients. It found that by the third visit to the clinic, 58.3% patients demonstrated an improvement in their serum urea readings while 74.2% patients showed improvement in creatinine levels after first and second visits to the Clinic.'' He added, ''The early observations are very interesting. In the hypothyroidism study, the data seems to indicate that specific homeopathic medicines given to patients were able to improve the functioning of the thyroid gland, thereby bringing down the thyroid stimulating hormone readings. This has the potential of reducing – or entirely stopping – the dosage of thyroid hormone replacement in patients. More than half of patients of hypothyroidism benefitting from homeopathic medicines is a very significant number, considering that 11% of Indian population suffers from hypothyroidism.'' He further added, ''In the chronic kidney disease study, two of the most clinically important readings in patients – serum urea and creatinine – showed vast improvement. No currently available treatment is able to affect a reduction in these parameters. This study may turn out to be of immense benefit to patients. Since these readings are a part of the decision-making process of whether to start dialysis or not, homeopathic treatment may help patients avoid the start of dialysis.'' Doctors at Dr. Kalyan Banerjee's Clinic see an average of 40 cases of hypothyroidism and 25 cases of chronic kidney disease every day. They practice an evidence-based approach and have arrived at specific medicine and potency combinations for specific diseases using the clinical experience of millions of prescriptions over four decades.

About Dr. Kalyan Banerjee Dr. Kalyan Banerjee has been associated with several government agencies such as the Central Council for Research in Homoeopathy, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, formerly a member of their Governing Council, and the Central Council for Research in Homoeopathy (CCRH) of the Ministry of AYUSH, holding a seat in the Homeopathic Pharmacopoeia Committee and the Standing Finance Committee. The Government of India awarded him the fourth highest civilian honour of the Padma Shri in 2009, for his contributions to Medicine.

About Dr. Kushal Banerjee Dr. Kushal Banerjee received his undergraduate degree from Indraprastha University and completed his MD in Homeopathy from Ludhiana. He went on to read for a Master of Science in Evidence Based Medicine at the University of Oxford. The best available information indicates that he is the only homeopath to have ever been admitted to read at Oxford. He is a member of the British Register of Complementary Medicine, England. He has lead-authored research on homeopathy with collaborators from the University of Oxford and Imperial College, London. This is the only example of such a collaboration between these two institutions on homeopathy. He is the only homeopath to have ever been selected to present a paper at 'Evidence Live' - a prestigious convention organised by the Centre for Evidence Based Medicine, University of Oxford and the British Medical Journal. About Dr. Kalyan Banerjee's Clinic The Clinic was founded in 1977 and now treats several hundred patients every day. The rates of cure achieved here, far surpass conventional homeopathy and the Clinic has built a reputation for effective, evidence-based practices with patients and illnesses that are complicated, difficult and in many cases, life threatening. The experienced and well-trained team of doctors at the Clinic is led by Dr. Kalyan Banerjee, an accomplished physician with four decades of practice. The Clinic has been responsible for several million charitable prescriptions over four decades. In addition, facilitation of research, publication and protocol development, are amongst their various philanthropic activities. The clinic also has branches in Noida and Gurgaon now making it very convenient for patients in surrounding areas of Delhi and the National Capital Region for picking up medicines. The distinctive USP of the clinic is that all patients are provided prescriptions and names of medicines. While these are available at homeopathic pharmacies, patients prefer to take it from Dr. Kalyan Banerjee's Clinic and centres because of their faith in the high quality of medicines used. A few proprietary homeopathic preparations and medicines are exclusively only available at the Clinic and centres. Website: https://www.drkbanerjee.com PWR PWR

