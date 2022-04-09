Italy reports 63,992 coronavirus cases on Saturday, 112 deaths

Italy reported 63,992 COVID-19 related cases on Saturday, against 66,535 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths fell to 112 from 144.

Italy has registered 160,658 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth highest in the world. Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 10,023 on Saturday, down from 10,102 a day earlier.

There were 42 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 52 on Friday. The total number of intensive care patients was unchanged at 462. Some 438,449 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 442,029, the health ministry said.

