Italy reports 53,253 coronavirus cases, 90 deaths on Sunday

Some 352,265 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, well below the previous day's 438,449, the health ministry said. Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - excluding those in intensive care - edged up to 10,038 on Sunday, from 10,023 a day earlier. There were 39 new admissions to intensive care units, versus 42 on Saturday.

Italy reported 53,253 COVID-19 related cases on Sunday, down from 63,992 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths fell to 90 from 112.

Italy has registered 160,748 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth highest in the world. Some 352,265 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, well below the previous day's 438,449, the health ministry said.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - excluding those in intensive care - edged up to 10,038 on Sunday, from 10,023 a day earlier. There were 39 new admissions to intensive care units, versus 42 on Saturday. The total number of intensive care patients rose fractionally to 465 from 462.

