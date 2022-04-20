Shanghai allows 4 million out of homes as virus rules ease
A health official says 4 million more people in Shanghai have been allowed to leave their homes as anti-coronavirus quarantine rules ease.
The official, Wang Ganyu, said Wednesday a total of almost 12 million people are allowed to leave their homes as China's most populous city tries to contain virus outbreaks.
Authorities imposed rules that confined most of Shanghai's 25 million people to their homes starting March 28 following a surge in infections.
China's case numbers in its latest infection surge are relatively low, but the ruling Communist Party is enforcing a “zero-COVID” strategy that has shut down major cities to isolate every case.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Wang Ganyu
- Communist Party
- Shanghai
ALSO READ
China extends Belt and Road Initiative in Latin America
China mainland reports 1,173 new local COVID-19 cases
China reports 1,235 new COVID cases for April 4 vs 1,405 a day earlier
China's foreign minister speaks with Ukrainian counterpart
Russia turns to China for microchips for in-demand domestic bank cards