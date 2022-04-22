Stiffening resolve after three weeks of strict lockdown, authorities warned Shanghai's 25 million frazzled residents on Friday that their purgatory would go on until the COVID-19 virus was eradicated neighborhood by neighborhood. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of the news. ASIA-PACIFIC

* Australia's opposition leader Anthony Albanese has tested positive for COVID-19, forcing him to isolate for seven days in the middle of the country's election campaign in which the Labor party is battling to regain power after nine years. EUROPE

* British Prime Minister Boris Johnson suffered a blow to his authority when lawmakers triggered an investigation into whether he had misled parliament in his initial responses to reports he and his staff broke COVID-19 lockdown rules. AMERICAS

* Philadelphia is ending its indoor mask mandate, health officials said, reversing its decision just days after imposing the order. * The United States government said it was extending a requirement that non-U.S. citizens crossing land or ferry terminals at the U.S.-Mexico and U.S.-Canada borders must be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST * Israel told its citizens they could stop wearing masks indoors, its second such revision after the measure was briefly dropped and then restored last year in response to a rise in cases.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * The World Health Organization endorsed the use of Pfizer's oral COVID-19 antiviral treatment in high-risk patients after an analysis of trial data by the U.N. agency showed the therapy dramatically cut the risk of hospitalization.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * People's Bank of China Governor Yi Gang vowed on Friday to maintain price stability amid high global inflationary pressure and said monetary policy will focus on supporting small firms and vulnerable groups hit by COVID-19 outbreaks.

* Industrial output in Shanghai, China's most populous city, slumped in March, the first monthly decline in two years after stringent lockdown measures halted production in some factories, a city official said. * South Korea's economic growth likely slowed significantly in the first quarter as restrictions imposed to prevent the spread of COVID-19 slammed the brakes on consumer spending, a Reuters poll found.

* British consumer sentiment tumbled in April to its second-lowest reading since records began nearly 50 years ago, as the worsening cost-of-living crisis hurt households' confidence in the economy and their personal finances. * U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said both the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund were not designed to handle the multiple global crises they now face, including fallout from Russia's war in Ukraine and the pandemic, and they lack the resources to tackle climate change.

* Bank Indonesia has already started normalizing some of its pandemic-era ultra-loose monetary policy by announcing three hikes in the RRR by 300 basis points between March to September.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)