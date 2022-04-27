PM interacts with chief ministers on emerging COVID-19 situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with chief ministers on the emerging COVID-19 situation in the country on Wednesday through video conferencing.

Several chief ministers, including West Bengal's Mamata Banerjee, Chhattisgarh's Bhupesh Baghel and Punjab's Bhagwant Mann, participated in the interaction.

With several festivals coming up, Modi had on Sunday urged people to stay alert to the threat from coronavirus and continue to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour such as wearing masks and frequently washing hands.

In his monthly Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast, the prime minister had said in the coming days the festival of Eid, Akshaya Tritiya, birth anniversary of Bhagwan Parashuram and Vaishakh Budh Purnima will be celebrated.

''All these festivals are festivals of restraint, purity, charity and harmony.Advance greetings to all of you on the occasion of these festivals. Celebrate these festivals with great gaiety and harmony,'' Modi had said.

''In the midst of all this, you also have to be alert of corona (virus). Wearing a mask, washing hands at regular intervals, whatever are the necessary measures for prevention, keep following them,'' the prime minister had stressed.

India recorded 2,927 fresh infections in a day which pushed the case tally to 4,30,65,496 while the active caseload increased to 16,279, according to Union Health Ministry data on Wednesday.

The death toll has climbed to 5,23,654 with 32 more fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

