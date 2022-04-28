Left Menu

Maha records 165 new coronavirus cases, 2 deaths; active tally at 961

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-04-2022 21:47 IST | Created: 28-04-2022 21:45 IST
Maharashtra recorded 165 fresh coronavirus cases on Thursday, a bulk of them in Mumbai, while two more patients succumbed to the infection in the state, the health department said.

With this, the state's COVID-19 tally rose to 78,77,429, while the death toll increased to 1,47,840, the department said.

On Wednesday, the state had recorded 186 cases, but zero fatality.

Mumbai recorded 90 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, accounting for more than half of the daily tally, the department said in a bulletin.

Of the new fatalities, one each was recorded in Sindhudurg and Buldhana, it said.

Ratnagiri, Sidhudurg, Satara, Sangli, Jalna, Latur, Akola, Yavatmal, Wardha, Bhandara, Chandrapur have zero active cases, the department said.

It said 157 people recovered from coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative count to 77,28,628 and leaving the state with 961 active cases, the bulletin said.

The health department said 27,248 coronavirus tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, pushing their overall tally to 8,01,36,614.

Maharashtra's coronavirus figures are as follows: Total cases 78,77,429, new cases 165; death toll 1,47,840; active cases 961; total tests 8,01,36,614.

