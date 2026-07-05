Qatar Resumes Maritime Activities
Qatar announced the immediate resumption of maritime activities, reversing a previous advisory from June 29 that had suspended all sailing. The announcement was made by the Transport Ministry, signaling a return to normalcy in Qatar's maritime sector after a temporary halt.
Qatar has lifted its suspension on maritime activities, effective immediately, according to an official statement from the Transport Ministry.
The country had previously issued an advisory on June 29, urging all vessels to halt their operations until further notice. This measure has now been reversed.
The resumption of maritime activities marks a return to normal operations for the nation's maritime sector, following a period of uncertainty.