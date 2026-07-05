Babar Azam Returns as Pakistan Test Captain

Pakistan Have Removed Shan Masood As Test Captain And Reinstated Babar Azam Ahead Of Their Upcoming Test Series Against West Indies And England

In a strategic move, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the reinstatement of Babar Azam as the test captain on Sunday, thereby replacing Shan Masood. This decision comes ahead of the impending test series against the West Indies and England.

Masood, who took the reins in November 2023, experienced a challenging tenure with the team, overseeing 16 matches and losing 12. The scrutiny over his leadership intensified following a humiliating 2-0 defeat against Bangladesh in May.

The Pakistani squad will engage in a two-match test series versus the West Indies, slated for July 25 to August 6, followed by a three-match face-off against England from August 19 to September 13.