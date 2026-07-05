South Korea's Future Response Fund: Driving Growth Amid Semiconductor Boom

South Korea plans to create a 'future response fund' using semiconductor tax revenue to invest in growth and tackle inequality. The initiative aims to support housing, startups, and job creation for young adults, as discussed by presidential chief of staff Kang Hoon-sik during a government meeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | South Korea Will Seek To Establish A Future Response Fund Using Tax Revenue Generated By A Semiconductor Boom | Updated: 05-07-2026 13:17 IST | Created: 05-07-2026 13:17 IST
South Korea's Future Response Fund: Driving Growth Amid Semiconductor Boom

South Korea is preparing to set up a dedicated 'future response fund' that will harness tax revenue from an ongoing semiconductor boom. The fund's mission is to fuel future growth engines and counteract widespread inequality, as mentioned by the Yonhap News Agency.

The planned financial reserve will bolster initiatives involving housing, startups, and employment opportunities specifically targeting individuals in their 20s and 30s. This move was highlighted by presidential chief of staff Kang Hoon-sik during a recent government meeting.

Through this strategic fund, South Korea aims to lay groundwork for sustained economic development while addressing pressing social challenges.

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