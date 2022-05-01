Left Menu

Mizoram logs 34 fresh coronavirus cases

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 01-05-2022 19:50 IST | Created: 01-05-2022 19:47 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Mizoram reported 34 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday, 49 less than the previous day, pushing the tally to 2,27,453, a health department official said.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 696 as no new fatality was reported since Thursday, he said.

The single-day positivity rate dipped to 5.58 per cent from 15.46 per cent the previous day, as the fresh cases were detected from 609 samples tested on Saturday, he said.

Mizoram now has 628 active COVID-19 cases, while 2,26,129 people have recovered from the infection so far, including 40 people on Sunday, he said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate now is 99.42 per cent and the death rate is 0.30 per cent.

According to state Immunisation officer Lalmuanawma Jongte over 8.48 lakh people have been inoculated with COVID-19 vaccine till Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

