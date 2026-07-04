Taylor Swift's Enchanting Wedding to NFL Star Travis Kelce

In a dazzling ceremony at Madison Square Garden, pop icon Taylor Swift has married NFL player Travis Kelce. The announcement came on Friday from Swift’s publicist, as a galaxy of stars graced the event on a day New York was sweltering under soaring temperatures.

The wedding, touted as 'America's royal wedding,' drew notable celebrities such as Jennifer Lopez, Ed Sheeran, and Hugh Grant, among others. Giant screens outside the venue flashed 'JUST&T MARRIED!' while Adam Sandler, a close friend of the couple, officiated the ceremony.

Described as a modern-day fairytale, the relationship between Swift and Kelce began in 2023 under intriguing circumstances. This high-profile union, capping off a love story that started with a podcast, has captivated fans and marked another milestone in Swift's life celebrated through her music.