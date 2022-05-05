Left Menu

Coronavirus: 26 new cases in MP, no death

The coronavirus figures in MP are as follows Total cases 10,41,600, new cases 26, death toll 10,735, recoveries 10,30,652, active cases 213, number of tests so far 2,91,17,518.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 05-05-2022 22:00 IST | Created: 05-05-2022 22:00 IST
The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,41,600 on Thursday following the detection of 26 new cases, a health official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,735 as no fresh casualty was reported during the day, he said.

The case positivity rate stood at 0.4 per cent. The recovery count increased by 29 to reach 10,30,652, leaving the state with 213 active cases, the official said, adding that as 5,280 samples were examined during the day, which took the overall test count in the state to 2,91,17,518. A government release said 11,79,42,288 anti-coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 52,074 on Thursday.

The coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,41,600, new cases 26, death toll 10,735, recoveries 10,30,652, active cases 213, number of tests so far 2,91,17,518.

