Chris Penk to Represent New Zealand at NATO Summit in Türkiye

New Zealand Defence Minister Chris Penk will travel to Ankara, Türkiye, to attend NATO Summit events, where he will meet international defence leaders and industry representatives as the Government looks to strengthen security partnerships and expand opportunities for New Zealand's defence sector.

New Zealand Joins Indo-Pacific Partners at NATO Gathering

Chris Penk said New Zealand's participation reflects its commitment to supporting a rules-based international system and maintaining close relationships with countries that share similar security interests. The visit will see New Zealand take part in the summit as one of the Indo-Pacific Four, alongside Australia, Japan and the Republic of Korea.

The minister is expected to join discussions with NATO counterparts on the changing global security landscape, with talks focusing on shared challenges and ways to deepen cooperation between partner nations. These conversations are intended to strengthen collective security while supporting regional and international stability.

Defence Industry Forum Opens Business Opportunities

A key part of the visit will be the NATO Summit Defence Industry Forum, where Chris Penk will be accompanied by representatives from New Zealand defence companies. The event brings together governments and industry leaders to discuss innovation, defence technology and future capability development.

The Government sees the forum as an opportunity to showcase New Zealand businesses while exploring partnerships that could help strengthen the country's defence capabilities. As New Zealand works to build a more combat-capable and interoperable Defence Force, officials are looking for faster and more resilient ways to deliver new equipment and technology, with industry collaboration expected to play an important role in achieving those goals.

The minister said participation in the forum also creates valuable opportunities for Kiwi businesses to engage with international defence partners and identify areas for future cooperation.

Visit Focuses on Security and Future Defence Cooperation

During the visit, Chris Penk will hold meetings with overseas counterparts to exchange views on current geopolitical developments and discuss practical ways to improve defence cooperation. The discussions are expected to cover regional security, interoperability between defence forces and strengthening partnerships that contribute to peace and stability.

The Government believes maintaining close engagement with allies and strategic partners is increasingly important as the global security environment continues to evolve. Participation in international forums such as the NATO Summit allows New Zealand to contribute to broader security discussions while ensuring its own defence priorities remain aligned with trusted partners. Chris Penk will depart for Türkiye tomorrow and is scheduled to return to New Zealand on 10 July.