WHO Reaffirms Community Role in Global HIV Response

The World Health Organization (WHO) has renewed its commitment to working closely with HIV community leaders, placing greater emphasis on community participation, human rights and shared decision-making as part of efforts to strengthen the global response to HIV. WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus met with HIV community representatives in Geneva during the UNAIDS Programme Coordinating Board meeting, creating a platform for open discussions on the future of the global HIV response.

At the start of the meeting, Dr Tedros made it clear that WHO wanted to hear directly from those working on the front lines of the HIV response before presenting its own views. He acknowledged that community organisations possess valuable knowledge and practical experience gained through years of supporting people affected by HIV and advocating for better healthcare and equal access to services. Community representatives welcomed the opportunity to engage directly with WHO leadership and said future reforms should reinforce, rather than reduce, the role of communities in shaping HIV programmes worldwide.

Communities Seek Greater Role in Decision-Making

Participants called for stronger partnerships that place communities at the centre of planning and delivering HIV services. They urged WHO and global health partners to involve community organisations more meaningfully in governance, policy development, programme implementation and accountability processes.

The discussions also highlighted the importance of protecting the rights of people living with HIV and tackling the stigma, discrimination and criminalisation that continue to prevent many individuals from seeking care and support. Community leaders stressed that policies are more effective when they reflect the lived experiences of those directly affected by HIV.

Another key priority raised during the meeting was expanding community-led monitoring, which allows local organisations to track the quality and accessibility of health services while providing valuable feedback to improve programmes and strengthen accountability.

WHO Pledges Continued Partnership

Dr Tedros reaffirmed WHO's commitment to maintaining regular dialogue with HIV communities and expanding meaningful engagement through initiatives such as the WHO Civil Society Commission. He said closer collaboration with community organisations would help shape, implement and evaluate policies that better meet the needs of people living with HIV.

WHO believes community leadership remains essential to building a more equitable and people-centred HIV response, particularly as countries work to improve access to prevention, treatment and support services. By strengthening partnerships with those closest to affected communities, the organisation hopes to ensure future HIV policies are informed by practical experience and focused on achieving better health outcomes for everyone.