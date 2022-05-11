NHA integrates more 13 digital health solutions in ABDM Sandbox environment

The National Health Authority (NHA) under its flagship scheme Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) announced successful integration of additional 13 digital health solutions in the ABDM Sandbox environment in the last three months. This takes the tally of ABDM integrated service applications to 40 since the national launch was announced on Sep 27, 2021. The ABDM partners ecosystem now consists of 16 government applications and 24 private sector applications.

The integration is a technical collaboration between ABDM and health tech service providers that will help bridge the existing gap amongst different digital platforms, user applications and stakeholders in the digital health space. Following are the 13 applications added to ABDM Partners ecosystem in the last 3 months (listed category-wise in no particular order):

HMIS solutions like DrucareOne by Drucare Pvt Ltd, Athma by Narayana Health Limited and Amrit by Piramal Swasthya Management and Research Institute.

LMIS solution like Patient Registration Application by Dr Lal Pathlabs Ltd

Health Tech solutions like MEDPlat by ArguSoft India Ltd, Pristyn Care by GHV Advanced Care Private Limited, ALA CARE by Alafied Solutions Private Limited and Curelink by Curelink Private Limited

Personal Health Records (PHR) app like Aarogya Setu by National Informatics Centre (NIC)

Other prominent government solutions like National Viral Hepatitis Control Program (NVHCP), Integrated Health Management System by West Bengal Health and Family Welfare, Reproductive & Child Health (RCH) Portal and Anmol application of National Health Mission (NHM) by NIC and e-Sanjeevani by C-DAC Mohali.

NOTE: Some products may have features of more than one category of digital health solutions.

Elaborating on the significance of this partnership, Dr R S Sharma, CEO, NHA said – "We welcome the health tech innovators who are actively coming forward to become a part of the ABDM ecosystem. In the last seven months of the launch of ABDM, growing number of popular user applications have integrated with the digital platform. Currently we have 867 active integrators in the ABDM Sandbox. Out of these, 40 major applications have already completed their integrations and are connecting more users to India's digital health ecosystem.

Adding further, Dr Sharma said – "The ABDM partners ecosystem has seen enthusiastic participation from the private sector. NHA encourages this collaborative development as we aim to change the way Indian healthcare industry serves its 1.35 billion people."

The remaining 27 health tech applications that had completed their ABDM integration before 9th Feb 2022 are as below:

HMIS systems like e-Hospital by NIC, e-Sushrut by Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) Noida, Medmantra by Apollo Hospitals, MediXcel by Plus91 Technologies Private Limited, EkaCare by Orbi Health, Bahmni by Thoughtworks Technologies, DocOn by DocOn Technologies, Bajaj Finserv Health for Doctors and Bajaj Finserv Health App by Bajaj Finserve Health Limited,

LMIS systems like Centralised Laboratory Information Management Systems (CLIMS) by SRL Limited and CrelioHealth by Crelio Health Software.

Health locker service providers like DigiLocker by National e-Governance Division, DRiefcase by Driefcase Healthtech Pvt Ltd and DocPrime by DocPrime Technologies

Health Tech players like Practo by Practo Technologies, Verraton Health by Verraton Health Pvt. Ltd, MarSha Health Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS) by MarSha Healthcare, Indian Joint Registry (IJR) by NEC Software Solutions India, Paytm by One97 Communications Limited, JioHealthHub by Reliance Digital Health Limited, Raxa by Raxa Health Information Services Private Limited and Doxper by InformDS Technologies Private Limited,

Other health tech solutions developed by Central and State Governments like CoWIN by Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW), Nikshay by Central TB Division, MoHFW, e-Aarogya by Health Department DNH & DD, ANM AP HEALTH app for Andhra Pradesh Medical Staff and EHR by Andhra Pradesh Health and Family Welfare Department, CPHC-NCD Software by National Institute of Health & Family Welfare (NIHFW), Transaction Management System (TMS) and Beneficiary Identification System (BIS) of Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) by National Health Authority (NHA)

NHA is also organizing an Integrators Convention on 13th May 2022 in New Delhi to have a direct interaction session with these 40 integrators to seek feedback/ suggestions for improvement and simplification of the ABDM Integration process.

The ABDM integrations are achieved through ABDM Sandbox (a digital space for experimentation created for testing integration processes before the digital health product is made live for the actual use). Any digital health service provider/ developer can register on the ABDM Sandbox by following a pre-defined process of integrating and validating their software systems with the ABDM APIs.

Currently, 867 public and private sector integrators have enrolled under ABDM Sandbox for integrating and validating their software solutions under the scheme. More information on the ABDM Sandbox is available here: https://sandbox.abdm.gov.in/. The complete list of ABDM partners is available here: https://abdm.gov.in/home/partners.

(With Inputs from PIB)