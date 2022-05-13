Left Menu

Ayush secretary presents entry-level NABH certificate to Ayurveda Institutes

On this occasion, Shri Kotecha said that this program is very important for all the Ayurveda Hospitals and institutions in our country.

Updated: 13-05-2022 20:37 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 20:37 IST
Dr. Atul Mohan Kochhar, Chief Executive Officer, NABH along with other dignitaries were present on the occasion. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIBChandigarh)
Ministry of Ayush has taken a major step to fulfill Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's dream of 'Heal in India, Heal by India' and to make quality Ayush services accessible to the masses. Ayush secretary Padmashree Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha presented entry-level NABH certificate to five Ayurveda Institutes.

These certificate were provided by National Accreditation Board for Hospitals & Healthcare Providers (NABH), which is a constituent board of Quality Council of India, set up to establish and operate accreditation programme for healthcare organizations. Dr. Atul Mohan Kochhar, Chief Executive Officer, NABH along with other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

On this occasion, Shri Kotecha said that this program is very important for all the Ayurveda Hospitals and institutions in our country. Ayush doctors across the country should take advantage of it. He said that this certificatication is an important step towards ensuring quality. "We need to spread Ayush all over the world in such a way that the disciplines of Ayush acquire respect. I request everyone should take advantage of this facility." He added.

Dr. Narayan G Shahane, Managing Director, Brahma Ayurveda Multi Specialty Hospital, Gujarat, said "The manner in which number of Ayurveda and Ayush hospitals are growing in the country, this certification will serve to establish quality across the board. This will also increase the confidence of the people coming for treatment from all over the world."

The entry level NABH certificates were given to Perumbayil Ayurvedamana Hospital, Thrissur (Kerala), Arogya Healthcare Pvt Ltd, Chennai (Tamil Nadu), Premswaroop Swami Ayurvedic Multispeciality Hospital, Gandhinagar (Gujarat), Brahma Ayurveda Multispeciality Hospital, Nadiad (Gujarat) and Sushrutha Ayurveda Hospital, Puttur (Karnataka).

(With Inputs from PIB)

