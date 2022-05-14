N.Korea reports 21 deaths amid COVID outbreak - KCNA
Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 14-05-2022 05:28 IST | Created: 14-05-2022 05:28 IST
- Country:
- South Korea
North Korea reported 12 new deaths on Friday from people with fevers amid its first COVID-19 outbreak, which state leader Kim Jong Un called a "great disaster," state news agency reported on Saturday.
About 280,810 people were being treated with symptoms, KCNA news agency reported.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- North Korea
- Kim Jong Un
Advertisement