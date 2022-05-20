France says first suspected case of monkeypox detected in Paris region
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 20-05-2022 00:54 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 00:54 IST
- Country:
- France
A first suspected case of the monkeypox virus on French territory has been detected in the Paris/Ile-de-France region, the French Health Ministry said on Thursday, amid signs of the virus' spreading around the world.
Monkeypox is a virus that causes fever symptoms as well as a distinctive bumpy rash. It is usually mild, although there are two main strains: the Congo strain, which is more severe – with up to 10% mortality – and the West African strain, which has a fatality rate in about 1% of cases.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- West African
- Congo
- Paris
- France
- French
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Third Ebola case confirmed in northwest Congo, WHO says
Third Ebola patient dies in northwest Democratic Republic of Congo
Health News Roundup: WTO meeting on COVID vaccine rights waiver went 'very well' -chair; Third Ebola patient dies in northwest Democratic Republic of Congo and more
DR Congo: UN chief calls for probe into deadly armed attack on mining site
Dozens killed by rebels in eastern Congo's Ituri province