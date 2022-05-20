U.S. CDC advisers recommend COVID booster for children 5-11
A panel of advisers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday voted to recommend that all children aged 5 to 11 should receive a COVID-19 vaccine booster dose at least five months after completing the primary vaccination course.
