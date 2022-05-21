Left Menu

Beijing city reports 63 new local COVID cases over 24 hours

Beijing reported 63 new domestically transmitted COVID-19 infections during the 24 hours to 3 p.m. Of the infections, 56 were found in controlled areas and seven during community screening tests, Liu Xiaofeng, deputy director at Beijing Center for Disease Prevention and Control, told a news briefing. The city has recorded 1,399 COVID infections since April 22, Liu said.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 21-05-2022 14:51 IST | Created: 21-05-2022 14:48 IST
Beijing reported 63 new domestically transmitted COVID-19 infections during the 24 hours to 3 p.m. (0700 GMT) on Saturday, a disease control official at the Chinese capital said. Of the infections, 56 were found in controlled areas and seven during community screening tests, Liu Xiaofeng, deputy director at Beijing Center for Disease Prevention and Control, told a news briefing.

The city has recorded 1,399 COVID infections since April 22, Liu said.

