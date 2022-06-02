Slovakia to deliver eight Zuzana 2 howitzers to Ukraine, says ministry

Slovakia will deliver eight self-propelled Zuzana 2 howitzers to Ukraine under a commercial contract that a state-controlled producer signed, the Slovak Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

The Zuzana 2 howitzer, a modernized version of an older model, is using 155-mm rounds and has an effective range of 40 km (25 miles) to more than 50 km (30 miles) depending on the ammunition type.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)