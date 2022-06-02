Left Menu

Slovakia to deliver eight Zuzana 2 howitzers to Ukraine, says ministry

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 02-06-2022 12:06 IST | Created: 02-06-2022 12:04 IST
Slovakia to deliver eight Zuzana 2 howitzers to Ukraine, says ministry
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
Slovakia will deliver eight self-propelled Zuzana 2 howitzers to Ukraine under a commercial contract that a state-controlled producer signed, the Slovak Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

The Zuzana 2 howitzer, a modernized version of an older model, is using 155-mm rounds and has an effective range of 40 km (25 miles) to more than 50 km (30 miles) depending on the ammunition type.

