Slovakia to deliver eight Zuzana 2 howitzers to Ukraine, says ministry
Slovakia will deliver eight self-propelled Zuzana 2 howitzers to Ukraine under a commercial contract that a state-controlled producer signed, the Slovak Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
The Zuzana 2 howitzer, a modernized version of an older model, is using 155-mm rounds and has an effective range of 40 km (25 miles) to more than 50 km (30 miles) depending on the ammunition type.
