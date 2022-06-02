FACTBOX-Monkeypox cases around the world

Over 30 countries where monkeypox is not endemic have reported outbreaks of the viral disease, with more than 550 confirmed or suspected infections mostly in Europe.

The outbreaks are raising alarm because monkeypox, which spreads through close contact and was first found in monkeys, mostly occurs in the west and central Africa, and only very occasionally spreads elsewhere. Below is a list of countries that have so far reported suspected or confirmed cases, in alphabetical order:

ASIA-PACIFIC * AUSTRALIA, which on May 20 reported its first case, had confirmed three cases as of June 2.

EUROPE * AUSTRIA confirmed its first case on May 22.

* BELGIUM detected its first two cases on May 20 and a total of 10 by May 31. * the CZECH REPUBLIC detected its first case on May 24, reaching a total of five as of June 2.

* DENMARK confirmed a second case on May 24, a day after the first. * FINLAND confirmed its first case on May 27.

* FRANCE had confirmed 33 cases by June 1. * GERMANY reported the first case on May 20 and a total of 33 by May 29.

* HUNGARY reported its first case on May 31. * IRELAND confirmed its first case on May 28, and is suspecting a second one.

* ITALY had detected 20 cases as of June 1 since its first on May 19, and is suspecting one more. * The NETHERLANDS reported its first case on May 20 and had confirmed 26 as of May 30.

* NORWAY reported its first case on May 31. * PORTUGAL confirmed 19 new cases on June 2, bringing the total to 138.

* SLOVENIA has reported two cases since its first one on May 24. * SPAIN confirmed 13 new cases on June 2, bringing the total to 156.

* SWEDEN confirmed its first case on May 19 and a total of four by May 31. * SWITZERLAND confirmed its first case on May 21.

* The UNITED KINGDOM detected 71 new cases in England on May 30, taking UK's total confirmed cases from May 7 to 179. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

* ISRAEL confirmed its first case on May 21. * MOROCCO reported its first case on June 2.

* The UNITED ARAB EMIRATES reported three cases on May 30, bringing the total to four after its first on May 24. AMERICAS

* ARGENTINA confirmed its first case on May 27. * CANADA had confirmed 52 infections and one suspected case as of June 1.

* MEXICO confirmed its first case on May 28. * The UNITED STATES had confirmed 19 cases in nine states by June 1.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)