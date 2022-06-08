Left Menu

More than 7 million border crossings registered from Ukraine - UN agency

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 08-06-2022 20:25 IST | Created: 08-06-2022 20:25 IST
  • Germany

More than 7 million people have crossed the border from Ukraine since war broke out there, according to the UN Refugee Agency.

A total of 7,023,559 border crossings have been recorded since the Russian invasion began on Feb. 24, the agency's tally showed on Wednesday.

The number of individual refugees from Ukraine recorded across Europe stood at 4,712,076, with Poland, Russia and Moldova among the top host countries, it said. (Writing by Rachel More; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

