More than 7 million border crossings registered from Ukraine - UN agency
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 08-06-2022 20:25 IST | Created: 08-06-2022 20:25 IST
- Country:
- Germany
More than 7 million people have crossed the border from Ukraine since war broke out there, according to the UN Refugee Agency.
A total of 7,023,559 border crossings have been recorded since the Russian invasion began on Feb. 24, the agency's tally showed on Wednesday.
The number of individual refugees from Ukraine recorded across Europe stood at 4,712,076, with Poland, Russia and Moldova among the top host countries, it said. (Writing by Rachel More; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 2-EU oil embargo 'in days' as Ukraine isolation drives Russia closer to China
WRAPUP 3-EU oil embargo 'in days' as Ukraine isolation drives Russia closer to China
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Biden calls Russia-Ukraine war global issue, says Indo-Pacific powers will lead response
Russian invasion of Ukraine challenges the principles enshrined in UN Charter: Japanese PM Kishida.