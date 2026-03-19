Heightened Security for Russia's Military Officials Amid Ongoing Conflict

In response to increasing threats, Russia is set to bolster security for its senior military officials. The announcement, made by the state-run TASS news agency, quoted Federal Security Service (FSB) chief Alexander Bortnikov as confirming the move.

This decision to ramp up protections follows a disturbing trend wherein several high-ranking Russian military figures and notable war proponents have been targeted and killed in the nearly four-year-old conflict in Ukraine.

Ukrainian military intelligence has reportedly claimed accountability for some of these high-profile assassinations, adding tension to the ongoing hostilities between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)