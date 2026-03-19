Heightened Security for Russia's Military Officials Amid Ongoing Conflict
Russia is planning to enhance security measures for its high-ranking military officials. This decision comes after a series of assassinations targeting these officials and prominent supporters of the war in Ukraine, a conflict that has been ongoing for nearly four years, with Ukrainian military intelligence claiming responsibility for some attacks.
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- Russia
In response to increasing threats, Russia is set to bolster security for its senior military officials. The announcement, made by the state-run TASS news agency, quoted Federal Security Service (FSB) chief Alexander Bortnikov as confirming the move.
This decision to ramp up protections follows a disturbing trend wherein several high-ranking Russian military figures and notable war proponents have been targeted and killed in the nearly four-year-old conflict in Ukraine.
Ukrainian military intelligence has reportedly claimed accountability for some of these high-profile assassinations, adding tension to the ongoing hostilities between the two nations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Alexander Bortnikov
- TASS