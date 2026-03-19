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Heightened Security for Russia's Military Officials Amid Ongoing Conflict

Russia is planning to enhance security measures for its high-ranking military officials. This decision comes after a series of assassinations targeting these officials and prominent supporters of the war in Ukraine, a conflict that has been ongoing for nearly four years, with Ukrainian military intelligence claiming responsibility for some attacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 19-03-2026 20:03 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 20:03 IST
Heightened Security for Russia's Military Officials Amid Ongoing Conflict
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In response to increasing threats, Russia is set to bolster security for its senior military officials. The announcement, made by the state-run TASS news agency, quoted Federal Security Service (FSB) chief Alexander Bortnikov as confirming the move.

This decision to ramp up protections follows a disturbing trend wherein several high-ranking Russian military figures and notable war proponents have been targeted and killed in the nearly four-year-old conflict in Ukraine.

Ukrainian military intelligence has reportedly claimed accountability for some of these high-profile assassinations, adding tension to the ongoing hostilities between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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