Man in Sao Paulo hospital with Brazil's first monkeypox case -officials

Health officials in the Brazilian city of Sao Paulo confirmed the country's first case of monkeypox on Thursday. The patient was a 41-year-old man who recently traveled to Spain and Portugal, the city's health secretariat said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 10-06-2022 02:06 IST | Created: 10-06-2022 02:06 IST
Health officials in the Brazilian city of Sao Paulo confirmed the country's first case of monkeypox on Thursday. The patient was a 41-year-old man who recently traveled to Spain and Portugal, the city's health secretariat said in a statement. He is hospitalized, the secretariat said, without mentioning his health condition.

The official added that another suspicious case was being monitored, involving a 26-year-old woman who is also hospitalized. She has not recently traveled and is feeling well. The case was previously reported this week by local media, but only confirmed Thursday by authorities.

More than 1,200 monkeypox cases in around 30 countries have been confirmed, most of them in Europe.

