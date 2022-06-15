Chinese capital has reported 327 COVID cases linked to bar - health official
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 15-06-2022 14:51 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 14:42 IST
- Country:
- China
China's capital Beijing has reported a total of 327 COVID cases linked to a bar as of Wednesday afternoon, a health official said.
Beijing reported seven new local COVID cases on Wednesday up to 3 p.m., Liu Xiaofeng added.
