S.Korea reports first two monkeypox cases -Yonhap

South Korea reported its first two suspected cases of monkeypox virus infections in the country, Yonhap News Agency reported late Tuesday, citing health authorities. One of the people, who reportedly showed potential symptoms of the infectious disease while entering the country via Incheon International Airport, has been admitted to Incheon Medical Center, Yonhap said in the report.

Diagnostic tests were being conducted on the suspected cases, it added, citing the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA). A health ministry spokesperson declined to comment on the report.

Earlier this month, South Korea designated monkeypox as a second-degree infectious disease, according to its four-tier system, with 22 contagious diseases including COVID-19, cholera and chickenpox being included in the same category.

