Left Menu

S.Korea reports first two monkeypox cases -Yonhap

South Korea reported its first two suspected cases of monkeypox virus infections in the country, Yonhap News Agency reported late Tuesday, citing health authorities. One of the people, who reportedly showed potential symptoms of the infectious disease while entering the country via Incheon International Airport, has been admitted to Incheon Medical Center, Yonhap said in the report. Diagnostic tests were being conducted on the suspected cases, it added, citing the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 22-06-2022 03:43 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 03:43 IST
S.Korea reports first two monkeypox cases -Yonhap
  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korea reported its first two suspected cases of monkeypox virus infections in the country, Yonhap News Agency reported late Tuesday, citing health authorities. One of the people, who reportedly showed potential symptoms of the infectious disease while entering the country via Incheon International Airport, has been admitted to Incheon Medical Center, Yonhap said in the report.

Diagnostic tests were being conducted on the suspected cases, it added, citing the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA). A health ministry spokesperson declined to comment on the report.

Earlier this month, South Korea designated monkeypox as a second-degree infectious disease, according to its four-tier system, with 22 contagious diseases including COVID-19, cholera and chickenpox being included in the same category.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look more peculiar than most?

NASA satellite sees strange cloud drifting over Caspian: What makes it look ...

 Global
2
Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seconds

Cygnus spacecraft's first space station reboost attempt aborted after 5 seco...

 United States
3
3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

3 men dead after small boat overturns in storm on Texas lake

 United States
4
Check out this breathtaking picture of our neighbouring galaxy Andromeda captured by NASA/ESA telescopes

Check out this breathtaking picture of our neighbouring galaxy Andromeda cap...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022