Active COVID-19 cases rise to 83,990

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4, three crore on June 23 last year and four crore on January 25 this year.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2022 09:44 IST | Created: 23-06-2022 09:30 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
India logged 13,313 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,33,44,958, while the active cases rose to 83,990, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The death toll climbed to 5,24,941 with 38 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.19 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.60 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 2,303 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.03 percent and the weekly positivity rate at 2.81 percent, according to the ministry India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20, and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crores on May 4, three crore on June 23 last year, and four crores on January 25 this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

