* The Tokyo 2020 Olympics, held in 2021 after being postponed for a year due to the pandemic, cost 1.42 trillion yen ($10.4 billion), nearly double the figure quoted in the city's bid for the Games, according to a final budget report. * The Universal Beijing Resort will reopen on June 25 after being closed for nearly two months, as the number of new COVID-19 cases in the Chinese capital falls.

EUROPE * France is facing a new wave of infections fuelled by new variants of the disease, French vaccination chief Alain Fischer said on Wednesday, as daily new cases reached an almost two-month peak the day before at more than 95,000.

* Denmark plans to offer a fourth COVID vaccine dose in the autumn to those who are over 50 years old, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said as she announced a strategy to curb the spread of the disease over the coming months. * Leaders of the global scheme aiming to get COVID-19 vaccines to the world's poorest are pushing manufacturers including Pfizer and Moderna to cut or slow deliveries of about half a billion shots so doses are not wasted.

AMERICAS * Nearly one in five American adults who reported having COVID-19 in the past are still having symptoms of long COVID-19, according to survey data collected in the first two weeks of June, U.S. health officials said.

* The United States has delivered about 2.7 million doses of vaccines for children below five years to administration centers while another one million shots will reach the sites soon, the Department of Health and Human Services said. [nL4N2Y9347 AFRICA & MIDDLE EAST

* Uganda's public debt surged 15% in 2021, finance ministry data showed, as the east African country soaked up fresh debt to finance post-pandemic recovery and shore up sagging revenues. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* COVID-19 vaccines that specifically target the Omicron and other variants are under development, Pfizer Inc's chief executive said, adding that the company will be able to quickly adapt shots as the novel coronavirus mutates. * Moderna said that an updated version of its COVID-19 vaccine designed to target the Omicron variant also generated a strong immune response against the fast-spreading Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5, which have gained a foothold in the U.S. in recent weeks.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * Toyota Motor Corp cut its July global production plan by 50,000 vehicles as semiconductor shortages and COVID-led parts supply disruptions continued to curb output.

