New coronavirus cases cross 2,000 in Tamil Nadu
New coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu breached the 2,000-mark on Thursday with 2,069 people testing positive for the infection. The tally is 34,75,185 till date.The active cases increased to 11,094 from 10,033 recorded on Wednesday. Neighbouring Chengalpattu accounted for 352 cases of infections followed by Tiruvallur with 100 while Coimbatore saw 96.
- Country:
- India
New coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu breached the 2,000-mark on Thursday with 2,069 people testing positive for the infection. The tally is 34,75,185 till date.
The active cases increased to 11,094 from 10,033 recorded on Wednesday. Four people - 2 from Singapore and 1 each from Bangladesh and USA - are among the 2,069 who tested positive today.
The death toll remained at 38,026 as no fatalities occurred today, according to a bulletin from the State Health Department here.
The total recoveries mounted to 34,26,065 so far; they included 1,008 who got discharged in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.
Chennai reported 909 new infections and is likely to breach the 1,000-mark soon. Neighbouring Chengalpattu accounted for 352 cases of infections followed by Tiruvallur with 100 while Coimbatore saw 96.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bangladesh
- Chengalpattu
- State Health Department
- Singapore
ALSO READ
Bangladesh clears intake well for Tripura water treatment plant
Roach added to West Indies squad for 1st Bangladesh test
Asian Development Bank to provide 143 million USD for trade facilitation in Bangladesh
Kemar Roach added to West Indies squad ahead of 1st Test against Bangladesh
Islamists in Bangladesh hold protest rally against controversial remarks by former BJP spokespersons