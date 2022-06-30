Left Menu

New coronavirus cases cross 2,000 in Tamil Nadu

New coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu breached the 2,000-mark on Thursday with 2,069 people testing positive for the infection. The tally is 34,75,185 till date.The active cases increased to 11,094 from 10,033 recorded on Wednesday. Neighbouring Chengalpattu accounted for 352 cases of infections followed by Tiruvallur with 100 while Coimbatore saw 96.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 30-06-2022 21:27 IST | Created: 30-06-2022 21:27 IST
New coronavirus cases cross 2,000 in Tamil Nadu
  • Country:
  • India

New coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu breached the 2,000-mark on Thursday with 2,069 people testing positive for the infection. The tally is 34,75,185 till date.

The active cases increased to 11,094 from 10,033 recorded on Wednesday. Four people - 2 from Singapore and 1 each from Bangladesh and USA - are among the 2,069 who tested positive today.

The death toll remained at 38,026 as no fatalities occurred today, according to a bulletin from the State Health Department here.

The total recoveries mounted to 34,26,065 so far; they included 1,008 who got discharged in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.

Chennai reported 909 new infections and is likely to breach the 1,000-mark soon. Neighbouring Chengalpattu accounted for 352 cases of infections followed by Tiruvallur with 100 while Coimbatore saw 96.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

Europe-wide travel disruption expected on German flight controller issues

 Global
2
NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar array

NASA's Lucy team makes significant progress in deploying spacecraft's solar ...

 United States
3
Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

Lanka IOC provides fuel as government pumps go dry in island nation

 Sri Lanka
4
UP: Man throws acid on ex-wife after she refused to do 'halala' with elder brother

UP: Man throws acid on ex-wife after she refused to do 'halala' with elder b...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022