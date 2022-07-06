Left Menu

Delhi reports 600 new COVID-19 cases

Delhi reported 600 new COVID-19 cases and one death in the last 24 hours.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2022 22:56 IST | Created: 06-07-2022 22:55 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi reported 600 new COVID-19 cases and one death in the last 24 hours. According to Delhi government health bulletin, the city has 2,590 active cases and daily positivity rate is 3.27 per cent.

One patient succumbed to the virus and the death toll has gone up to 26,276. The bulletin said 516 patients recovered in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries from the disease since the beginning of the pandemic to 19,09,782.

The bulletin said 3,91,58,159 tests for coronavirus have been conducted so far and 18,361 persons were tested against the disease in the last 24 hours. It said 17,606 doses of COVID vaccines were administered in the last 24 hours out of which 1,384 beneficiaries got their first dose while 4,280 people received their second dose of the vaccine.

The bulletin said 7,713 beneficiaries were vaccinated with precaution dose in the last 24 hours, taking the total beneficiaries to 16,99,636. India on Wednesday reported 16,159 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours, 3,073 more than yesterday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The country had recorded 13,086 fresh infections on Tuesday.

The daily case positivity rate went up from 2.90 per cent yesterday to 3.56 per cent today while the weekly positivity rate stands at 3.84 per cent. (ANI)

