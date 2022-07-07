WHO reports two new monkeypox deaths
Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 07-07-2022 13:10 IST | Created: 07-07-2022 13:06 IST
The World Health Organization reported two new deaths from monkeypox since its previous disease update on June 27, bringing the total to three since the start of the year.
The report also said that monkeypox cases had been reported in nine new countries, territories, and areas.
All three deaths have been reported in Africa, the report showed.
