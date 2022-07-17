Left Menu

JP Nadda lauds PM Modi's leadership for administering 200 cr vaccines

Lauding the leadership and farsightedness of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, the President of Bharatiya Janata Party JP Nadda on Sunday congratulated all the party workers, Health Care Workers (HCWs), Front Line Workers (FLWs), ASHA workers, and doctors for putting in efforts to make India's Covid Vaccination Programme- the largest and fastest vaccination programme in the world.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2022 16:16 IST | Created: 17-07-2022 16:16 IST
JP Nadda lauds PM Modi's leadership for administering 200 cr vaccines
BJP President JP Nadda (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Lauding the leadership and farsightedness of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, the President of Bharatiya Janata Party JP Nadda on Sunday congratulated all the party workers, Health Care Workers (HCWs), Front Line Workers (FLWs), ASHA workers, and doctors for putting in efforts to make India's Covid Vaccination Programme- the largest and fastest vaccination programme in the world. Comparing the time taken for the vaccines to arrive in India, the BJP president said, "Earlier it would take 20-30 years for a vaccine to reach the country, but now, under the leadership of PM Modi and with his support, the Indian scientist has developed not only one but two vaccines in the time span of nine months, thus making it the world's largest and fastest vaccination drive."

"You would be delighted to know that in the time of Corona pandemic, the BJP prepared 11 lakh health workers, wherein they were given special training to fight coronavirus infection and prevent its spread," he said while addressing the media in Delhi on the occasion of the achievement of reaching 200 crore vaccine dose administration milestone in the country. Nadda also disclosed that these 11 lakh workers were given the responsibility to administer the free-of-cost Booster dose to as many individuals (of age group more than 15 years) in the country as possible, by visiting door-to-door (ensuring that no person is left), within 75 days to mark the celebration of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Asserting the day as the occasion of immense happiness and satisfaction, he appreciated PM Modi for his attempt in the prevention of the spread of the deadly infection while also praising him for his visionary leadership and farsightedness. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Discover Joy as Amazon Unboxes Prime Day 2022 Deals in India, Announces the Best Deals

Discover Joy as Amazon Unboxes Prime Day 2022 Deals in India, Announces the ...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Canada renews flu vaccine deal with GSK -health minister; UK weekly COVID-19 infections rise, booster jab programme announced and more

Health News Roundup: Canada renews flu vaccine deal with GSK -health ministe...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Putin orders shake-up at Russia's space agency; NASA, Russian space agency sign deal to share space station flights - Roscosmos and more

Science News Roundup: Putin orders shake-up at Russia's space agency; NASA, ...

 Global
4
Odd News Roundup: Venezuelan breakdancer's helmeted 'head slides' stop traffic

Odd News Roundup: Venezuelan breakdancer's helmeted 'head slides' stop traff...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022