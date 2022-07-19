Left Menu

616 fresh coronavirus cases in Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday reported 616 fresh coronavirus cases, the highest single day spike in recent weeks, officials said. As many as 322 more people recovered from the disease, taking the number of recoveries to 2,83,999, the officials said.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 19-07-2022 18:36 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 18:31 IST
616 fresh coronavirus cases in Himachal Pradesh
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday reported 616 fresh coronavirus cases, the highest single-day spike in recent weeks, officials said. With this, the state's COVID-19 tally climbed to 2,91,086, they added. So far, 4,129 people have died from the infection in the state since its outbreak. The highest 184 fresh cases were recorded in Kangra district, followed by 91 in Shimla, 89 in Mandi and 59 in Chamba, they added. The number of active cases has now climbed to 2,939. As many as 322 more people recovered from the disease, taking the number of recoveries to 2,83,999, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
What's this strange object captured by NASA's Mars Perseverance rover?

What's this strange object captured by NASA's Mars Perseverance rover?

 Global
2
A cosmic time machine: how the James Webb Space Telescope lets us see the first galaxies in the universe

A cosmic time machine: how the James Webb Space Telescope lets us see the fi...

 Australia
3
Incredible Hubble image shows a gravitationally lensed galaxy

Incredible Hubble image shows a gravitationally lensed galaxy

 Global
4
Mapping the fish highways we should be protecting

Mapping the fish highways we should be protecting

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022