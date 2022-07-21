India reports 21,566 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

India recorded 21,566 fresh COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Thursday. With the new infections, India's active caseload currently stands at 1,48,881.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.25 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was at 4.51 per cent. The Ministry further said that the current recovery rate from COVID-19 infection in the country is at 98.46 per cent as India saw 18,294 recoveries in the last 24 hours, which took the total recoveries to 4,31,50,434.

Under the nationwide vaccination drive, India has administered a total of 200.91 crore vaccine doses against the Covid-19 infection, which included 92.77 crore second doses and 6.34 crore precaution doses. In the last 24 hours, India administered 29,12,855 COVID-19 vaccine doses.

India has "created history again", Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday as the country achieved a big milestone of administering two billion vaccine doses in just 18 months. Congratulating all Indians on crossing the "special figure", PM Modi said that he is "proud of those who contributed to making India's vaccination drive unparalleled in scale and speed". He added that it has "strengthened the global fight against COVID-19".

"India creates history again! Congrats to all Indians on crossing the special figure of 200 crore vaccine doses. Proud of those who contributed to making India's vaccination drive unparalleled in scale and speed. This has strengthened the global fight against COVID-19," wrote PM Modi on Twitter. (ANI)

