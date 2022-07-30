Left Menu

703 new COVID-19 cases in J-K

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 30-07-2022 19:33 IST | Created: 30-07-2022 19:33 IST
703 new COVID-19 cases in J-K
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir registered 703 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the infection tally in the union territory to 4,64,062 and death toll to 4,770 as two new fatalities due to the Coronavirus were reported, officials said here.

While 209 cases were reported from Jammu division, 494 cases were reported from Kashmir valley, the officials said. There are 4,711 active cases of the disease in the union territory, while the number of recoveries has reached 4,54,581, the officials said.

The officials said there were 51 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
A giant space pumpkin? Hubble snaps this creepy-looking galaxy pair 120 million light-years away

A giant space pumpkin? Hubble snaps this creepy-looking galaxy pair 120 mill...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket fetches $2.8 million; China closely tracking debris of its most powerful rocket and more

Science News Roundup: Astronaut Buzz Aldrin's Apollo 11 flight jacket fetche...

 Global
3
Spain's prosecutor requests 2-year jail term for Brazil striker Neymar

Spain's prosecutor requests 2-year jail term for Brazil striker Neymar

 Spain
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. can conduct 60,000-80,000 monkeypox tests per week, HHS secretary says; Pfizer leaves COVID product forecast unchanged, shares fall and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. can conduct 60,000-80,000 monkeypox tests per week...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022