Biden feeling well, continuing isolation after testing positive for COVID
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 31-07-2022 21:55 IST | Created: 31-07-2022 21:55 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden is feeling well and continuing his isolation measures after testing positive for COVID, his physician said in a memo released by the White House on Sunday.
"Given his rebound positivity which we reported yesterday, we continued daily monitoring. This morning, unsurprisingly, his SARS-CoV-2 antigen testing remained positive," the physician, Dr. Kevin O'Connor, said in the memo.
