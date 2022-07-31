Biden feeling well, continuing isolation after testing positive for COVID

U.S. President Joe Biden is feeling well and continuing his isolation measures after testing positive for COVID, his physician said in a memo released by the White House on Sunday.

"Given his rebound positivity which we reported yesterday, we continued daily monitoring. This morning, unsurprisingly, his SARS-CoV-2 antigen testing remained positive," the physician, Dr. Kevin O'Connor, said in the memo.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)