More Chinese women delay or give up on having babies after seeing authorities exercise extraordinary powers during a stringent COVID-19 lockdown earlier this year.

* The Chinese autonomous region of Tibet, which had barely reported any COVID-19 patients for more than two years, is facing a spate of new infections, forcing it to impose various restrictions in its second-largest city. * Hong Kong will shorten the COVID-19 hotel quarantine period for all arrivals to three days from seven.

* A number of Chinese Super League matches that were to be played in the southern city of Haikou will be rescheduled due to a COVID-19 outbreak on the tropical island and a third of the league's teams currently based there will be temporarily unable to leave, state media reported on Monday. * Shanghai reported zero new domestically transmitted coronavirus cases for Monday, the same as a day earlier, the city government said on Tuesday.

* Mainland China reported 939 new coronavirus cases for Aug. 8, of which 399 were symptomatic and 540 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday. AMERICAS

* A group of 23 state attorneys general led by Florida told a federal court on Monday that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lacks the legal authority to impose a nationwide transportation mask mandate to address COVID-19. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Israeli tourism continued to recover following the COVID-19 pandemic in July although it was 22.6% below its 2019 level, the Tourism Ministry said on Monday. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* BioNTech expects to begin deliveries of two Omicron-adapted vaccines as soon as October, which will help spur demand in the fourth quarter, the German biotech firm said on Monday. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Asian shares were down on Tuesday as financial markets fretted about persistent global cost pressures, with investors turning their focus this week to U.S. inflation data and the prospects for further aggressive Federal Reserve rate hikes. * Thailand's central bank will raise interest rates for the first time in around four years from a record low on Aug. 10 as the central bank shifts its focus from economic growth to rising inflation, a Reuters poll found.

