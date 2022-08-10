Left Menu

Chhattisgarh logs 298 coronavirus cases, 2 deaths; active tally at 2,706

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 10-08-2022 23:03 IST | Created: 10-08-2022 23:03 IST
Chhattisgarh logs 298 coronavirus cases, 2 deaths; active tally at 2,706
  • Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh on Wednesday reported 298 new COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 3.46 per cent, taking the overall tally to 11,70,085, while the death toll increased by two to reach 14,085, an official said.

The patient recovery count rose to 11,53,294 after 516 people recovered during the day, leaving the state with 2,706 active cases, he said.

''Dhamtari led with 35 cases, followed by 30 each in Durg and Surguja, 23 in Raipur, 20 in Mahasamund, 17 in Rajnandgaon and 10 in Bemetara, among other districts. Fresh coronavirus cases were reported in all the 28 districts in the state,'' the official said.

With 8,620 swab samples examined during the day, the tally of tests carried out so far in the state went up to 1,83,25,347, he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,70,085, new cases 298, death toll 14,085, recovered 11,53,294, active cases 2,706, total tests 1,83,25,347.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 52 Starlink internet satellites on Tuesday: Watch live

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 52 Starlink internet satellites on Tuesd...

 United States
2
This stunning video zooms through space to reveal Cartwheel galaxy

This stunning video zooms through space to reveal Cartwheel galaxy

 Global
3
Russian rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, stocks mixed

Russian rouble firms towards 60 vs dollar, stocks mixed

 Russian Federation
4
Health News Roundup: Hong Kong cuts COVID quarantine stay for incoming travellers; Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Hong Kong cuts COVID quarantine stay for incoming trave...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022