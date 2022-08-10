Chhattisgarh logs 298 coronavirus cases, 2 deaths; active tally at 2,706

Chhattisgarh on Wednesday reported 298 new COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 3.46 per cent, taking the overall tally to 11,70,085, while the death toll increased by two to reach 14,085, an official said.

The patient recovery count rose to 11,53,294 after 516 people recovered during the day, leaving the state with 2,706 active cases, he said.

''Dhamtari led with 35 cases, followed by 30 each in Durg and Surguja, 23 in Raipur, 20 in Mahasamund, 17 in Rajnandgaon and 10 in Bemetara, among other districts. Fresh coronavirus cases were reported in all the 28 districts in the state,'' the official said.

With 8,620 swab samples examined during the day, the tally of tests carried out so far in the state went up to 1,83,25,347, he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,70,085, new cases 298, death toll 14,085, recovered 11,53,294, active cases 2,706, total tests 1,83,25,347.

