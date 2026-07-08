Switzerland Secures Historic World Cup 2026 Quarter-Final Spot

President Guy Parmelin celebrates Switzerland's historic advance to the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-finals after a thrilling victory over Colombia. The Swiss team triumphed 4-3 in a penalty shootout, marking their first multiple knockout wins in a single World Cup. Switzerland now faces Argentina next.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2026 10:26 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 10:26 IST
Switzerland Secures Historic World Cup 2026 Quarter-Final Spot
Colombia vs Switzerland (Photo: REUTERS/Agustin Marcarian). Image Credit: ANI

Swiss President Guy Parmelin has extended his congratulations to the national football team, lauding their unprecedented advance to the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-finals. This milestone achievement came after a gripping penalty shootout victory against Colombia, which Parmelin described as the first step towards the ultimate goal of reaching the final.

While attending the tournament in Mexico, Parmelin took to social media to express his pride and joy, highlighting the Swiss team's historic entry into the quarter-finals as a defining moment for Swiss football. The President further praised the team's resilience and skill in a video message, looking forward to their future matches with optimism.

The quarter-final berth was secured after Switzerland and Colombia battled to a 4-3 penalty shootout win following 120 minutes of tense play in Vancouver. This marks Switzerland's fourth appearance in the World Cup quarter-finals and their first since 1954, underscoring their remarkable progress in the tournament.

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